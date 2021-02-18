City councillors send $40M police budget for another look







City councillors, concerned about a $3.8-million increase in the Brantford police 2021 budget, are asking them to try and make some cuts. At their first operational budget meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to refer the police budget of almost $40 million back to the police services board. The city's 2021 operational budget of $167.8 million includes budgets for city services and for local boards, including the Downtown Brantford Business Improvement Area, Brant County Health Unit, John Noble Home, Brantford Public Library and police. Councillors have several meetings scheduled to discuss and attempt to pare down the budget. The Police Services Act doesn't allow municipalities to "direct or involve themselves in the activities of municipal police services" but they can send budgets back for reconsideration. "We're happy to take a second look at it," said Mayor Kevin Davis, a member of the police services board. "But we can't direct, as a council, what police do with their budget."

This year's police budget includes hiring for 23 new positions, including 10 constables, six special constables, four dispatchers, a chief financial officer, an information technology technician and an detective dedicated to seizing the proceeds of crime. Police Chief Rob Davis said he's aware "this is a significant budget request," but a necessary one. He said police "heard loud and clear (from the public) you want a safe community." The plan, said Deputy Chief Jason Saunders, is to assign the new special constables to patrol, on foot, bicycle, and car, the downtown, Eagle Place and Echo Place to curb a rise in nuisance and petty crime. Brantford police statistics show there's a disproportionately high number of occurrences in those areas compared to other parts of the city. Having special, or auxiliary, constables patrolling the downtown area would free up regular officers to deal with more serious crime. Chief Davis said the police services board went over the budget line by line. "It's not possible or realistic to provide a lower one," he said. Wages and benefits for police employees account for 87 per cent of the budget. The 2021 budget includes a $3-million increase in employee compensation. "So, this meant that before we looked at the budget in any form we were already dealing with an increase to the base budget of 8.4 per cent," said Saunders. He said on most shifts officers will log onto their cruisers to find calls for service waiting but, due to staffing constraints, calls are triaged and assigned a priority with emergency calls responded to first.

"Depending on the shift and the volume of calls, it is not uncommon for the (non-emergency) call to wait several hours." In 2020, Brantford police responded to more than 50,000 calls for service, said Saunders, adding that the national average for calls for service is 38,371 for a community of 100,000 or more. He said the police service must grow as the city grows, pointing to the increasing population in West Brant. And, he said, officers continue to deal with the opioid crisis in the city, responding to three overdose deaths just this past weekend. "More and more we see a migration of crime from large urban centres, such as Toronto," said Saunders. "We deal with more complex investigations than ever before. In 2020, one single investigation cost over $175,000 in overtime alone." Coun. Greg Martin, also a member of the police services board, said phasing in the hiring of 10 new constables over two years would ease the burden on this year's budget. He also said the city's downtown security pilot project needs to "play out before we hire an extra six (special) officers." Coun. Dan McCreary said there must be a balance between making the city safer and more secure and making the cost of polcing affordable to the taxpayer. In an online exercise called Let's Talk Brantford on the city's website, residents were asked what they think the city's budget priorities should be and what programs and services are most important to them.

For the first time in a number of years, said Maria Vissochi, Brantford's director of communications, residents said funding for emergency services, including fire, paramedics and police, should be maintained and not increased. She said there also were a number of references to defunding police, which she said could have resulted from recent media attention about the issue. Also discussed at Wednesday's meeting were: • The $4.8-million operating budget for Brantford Public Library, an increase of 1.91 per cent over 2020. • The $1.9-million operating budget for the John Noble Home, an increase of 11.52 per cent over 2020. Budget pressures include provincial funding not keeping pace with inflation; increased costs to manage COVID-19; and rising employee wage and benefit costs, said the home's administrator, Jennifer Miller. • The $2.7-million operating budget for the health unit, an increase of 8.7 per cent over 2020. Budget pressures include managing the COVID-19 pandemic and immunization program and changes in provincial funding. • The BIA's operating budget of $202,000, which is shared among the business owners within the BIA boundary.

