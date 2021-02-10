





Article content Preliminary approval has been given to the construction of a $5.5-million, 25-unit modular housing development that will help address the “dire” need for more affordable housing for older adults in the city. At a community development committee meeting Tuesday night, city councillors unanimously supported the creation of the five-storey building, which will include 25 327-square-foot studio units and main floor commercial space, on municipally owned vacant land at 177 Colborne St. W. The plan requires approval by city council at a meeting later this month. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City councillors give initial approval to $5.5-million affordable housing project Back to video In a report presented at Tuesday’s meeting, Aaron Wallace, Brantford’s acting general manager of community services and social development, said the housing project “will relieve emergency shelter system pressures with the additional benefit of counting these units towards the city’s Housing Master Plan goal of creating 506 more (affordable) units by 2030.” There are 83 units either completed or underway.

Article content There are currently 1,700 households on a wait list for community housing. Almost 70 per cent of the people waiting for a place they can afford are seniors and single people without dependents. Eighteen per cent of the people who used emergency shelters or motel spaces provided by the city between October and December 2020 were aged 55 or older. Those people can wait up to 10 years for an affordable housing unit to become available. “One of the factors impacting people moving out of the emergency shelter system is housing market affordability,” said Wallace. “The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have put further pressures on the emergency shelter system, and on the housing market with rising rent levels that are no longer affordable to many on fixed incomes. When people are not able to move out of the emergency shelter system, it causes the need to continuously add more shelter spaces to accommodate those currently in the system, as well as any new arrivals, which is unsustainable.” Maryellen MacLellan, Brantford’s director of housing and homelessness, said the city will be “right matching” tenants in the units based on their ability to live independently. Unlike the Home For Good housing project, which opened last year on Marlene Avenue, tenants for the Colborne Street West building won’t require supports, such as counselling for mental health and addiction issues. The housing project will be three sources: $650,000 from the social housing acquisition; $2.2 million from the social housing capital reserve; and $2.6 million from the issuance of debenture.

Article content Wallace said the city is seeking some “third-party funding” that has a deadline of Feb. 23. Because of a tight timeline — the project must be completed by Dec. 31, Wallace said city staff is recommending a non-competitive procurement process with the building contract going to Andrew Neill Construction Inc., a local modular construction company. Wallace said the quick construction plan comes with some risks, such as the discovery of additional planning issues that could cause delay or add cost, the developer not being able to meet the Dec. 31 deadline, and neighbours not supporting the proposed development. City staff is planning to involve the neighbourhood in a planning meeting where concept drawings of the development will be shared and possible uses for the commercial space will be discussed. Coun. Dan McCreary said the project will provide “desperately needed” affordable housing in the city. “We all talk about affordable housing,” agreed Coun. Rick Weaver. “This is the time to vote for it.”

