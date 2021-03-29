





Share this Story: City councillors face increase in online threats

City councillors face increase in online threats Photo by Postmedia / Luke Hendry

Article content Editor’s note: Language in this story may offend some readers. Brantford city councillors say that, in the past year, they have experienced an increase in online and phone threats, many linked to the decision to sell the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course property. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City councillors face increase in online threats Back to video “No one should have to deal with threats on their life, livelihood and reputation,” said Coun. Joshua Wall, who is in his first term on council. Brantford police are investigating at least one alleged threat posted on the Facebook page of Friends of Arrowdale, a group seeking to stop the sale of the property. A man wrote: “I knew these assholes would do this! What a bunch of ignorant arrogant sons of bitches! They should all be lined up in front of the new bullshit city hall and hung by the neck until dead.” The post has since been removed. Mayor Kevin Davis said elected politicians know that public criticism comes with the job but such threats “far exceed” what’s fair.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This type of language is beyond inexcusable,” Davis said. “I’d like to say this is an isolated incident, but it’s not. In the era of social media, disagreements can escalate into something much uglier and far more dangerous.” Both Wall and Coun. Jan Vanderstelt said they have received death threats. “One was a voicemail basically saying, ‘I’m going to kill you’,” said Wall. “And I’ve received threatening messages through social media.” He has reported the threats to police and senior city hall staff. “I knew what I signed up for, but this is not acceptable behaviour,” said Wall. “Free speech doesn’t make you free of the consequences of your behaviour.” Brantford police take the issue of such threats “very seriously,” said spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond, noting the matter is under investigation. The Expositor reached the writer of the comment posted on the Friends of Arrowdale Facebook page. The man said he was not threatening councillors but “only stating an opinion.” Deaths threats aren’t the only problem. Some have publicly suggested on social media that councillors are taking bribes and have called for a boycott of their businesses. “I would be lawsuit poor if I followed up on all the threats and false accusations,” said Vanderstelt, who is in his second term on council after running unsuccessfully for mayor in 2014. “I decided it was not worth my time.” He said some messages have crossed a line into stalking, with anonymous texts received commenting on places he visited or something he purchased.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vanderstelt put forward the motion in December 2019 to sell Arrowdale. The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the Arrowdale property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The city said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing elsewhere in the municipality. Seventeen acres of the property will be used for a public park. The sale is on hold pending a court decision. “I’ve never received a death threat before in my life and (since Arrowdale) I’ve received two,” said Vanderstelt. He said he has offered to meet with those who disagree with him on issues but only one person has responded. He said he welcomes a recent change to a city’s indemnification policy to beef up resources for those threatened or defamed. The policy allows council and staff to get professional services and, in certain circumstances, covers some legal fees. “In any other arena – in a family unit or a business – there would be repercussions: restraining orders, people reprimanded or people fired,” Vanderstelt said. “But those rules don’t apply to social media.” Wall said the problem goes beyond Brantford. He noted that a Welland councillor resigned in February after people reacted to a council vote by threatening his family and friends, vandalizing his business and showing up at his house. Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp also has said she is frequently harassed and threatened. Last November, a Port Rowan man pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Chopp and was sentenced to house arrest for 30 days. “From the moment I became Coun. Wall, I ceased being Joshua Wall to some,” said Wall. “I’ve lost friends, associates and those in my social circle because of decisions I’ve made or was a part of, but there should be a distinction between Coun. Wall and Joshua Wall.” Davis said disagreement is a vital part of democracy but offensive language and derogatory comments on social media are not. “I want to make it clear that I will not tolerate language that is threatening to myself, my colleagues or my family.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford