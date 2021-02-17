City begins talks on $167.8M operating budget
City councillors began deliberating on Wednesday a $167.8-million operating budget that would mean a 3.2 per cent increase, or about $104 a year, on the average residential tax bill.
The average multi-residential tax increase stands at 2.9 per cent; the average commercial tax increase at one per cent; and the average industrial tax increase at two per cent.
Councillors have several meetings scheduled to discuss the budget and attempt to pare it down.
Council has given city staff direction to provide options to reduce the budget to a 2.5-per cent increase, and report back on targets of 2.25 per cent and two per cent.
This year’s operating budget has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a corporate-wide reorganization, said city CAO Brian Hutchings.
He said significant budget pressures related to the pandemic have been seen in many services, including transit, parking, the Sanderson Centre, bylaw enforcement, the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre and other arenas, licensing and the corporate supply of personal protective equipment.
However, said Hutchings, those costs have been fully mitigated through one-time measures such as reduced costs for staffing and facilities, reduced supplies, lower costs associated with in-person events, and funding from the provincial government.
Among the costs for city services are: $42 million for public works (an increase of $2.4 million over 2020); $12.4 million for corporate services (an increase of $552,000); and $24.6 million for emergency services (an increase of $550,000).
The 2021 base budget for the John Noble Home, the municipally owned long-term care facility, is $1.96 million, an increase of 11.5 per cent over 2020.
Brantford police have a base operating budget of almost $40 million, an increase of 10.6 per cent, or $3.8 million, over 2020.
The Brant County Health Unit has a 2021 budget of $2.7 million, about 8.7 per cent higher than 2020.
Department heads and representatives from local boards and services will present their budgets to councillors at four meetings.
Wednesday’s meeting included budgets for the CAO/city treasurer, BIA, Brant County Health Unit, Brantford Public Library, John Noble Home, and the Brantford Police Services Board.
On Feb. 24, councillors will consider budgets from corporate finance, the chief administrative officer and community development.
On March 1, budgets from the Brantford fire department, corporate services, and community services and social development will be considered.
On March 3, the public works budget will be presented.
The final operating budget will be approved in late March.
In January, council approved an $86.7-million capital budget, an increase of about $3 million over last year, that will be invested in infrastructure upgrades and renewal projects.