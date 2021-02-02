City approves $86.7 million capital budget for 2021

Article content

The city has approved an $86.7-million capital budget that will be invested in infrastructure upgrades and renewal projects.

Councillors were able to do some paring to the budget, which started at about $88.2 million.

The budget, an increase of about $3 million over last year, includes plans to purchase, build, maintain, repair and replace assets, including buildings, roads and bridges.

At several meetings last month, staff from city commissions and departments, along with local boards and agencies, presented their individual budgets to councillors.

The lion’s share of the capital budget, more than 73 per cent or about $64 million, is for public works projects.

The remainder of the capital budget is for: community services and social development ($14 million); emergency services ($7 million); corporate services ($1.6 million); Brantford Public Library and John Noble Home ($750,000); community development ($350,000); and economic development and the Sanderson Centre ($200,000).