City appeals to public for information after theft at Brant War Memorial

The city is appealing to the public for information after six bronze torches were stolen from the Brant War Memorial.

The theft was discovered by city staff during an inspection on Tuesday of the cenotaph at Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue.

The torches were installed on the back side of the monument on the “memorial gallery” wall that includes the names of fallen soldiers from the area.

“It really is abysmal,” said Coun. Dan McCreary of the theft. “What we’re seeing is a societal slide. These are people motivated to steal invaluable items to make a couple of bucks at the scrapyard.”

City police have recovered two of the torches at a local scrapyard.

The war memorial, which pays tribute to those who served and continue to serve the country during times of war, military conflict and peace, was originally dedicated in 1933 to honour those who died in the First World War. The memorial gallery was added in 1952. In 1954, the expanded monument was rededicated to honour the fallen in the Second World War and Korean War.

McCreary, who has been helping spearhead a plan for upgrades to the war memorial, said whoever stole the torches “should feel the full force of the law.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-0113 or 519-756-7050. If found, the torches can be returned to city hall. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. A web tip can be submitted at new.tipsubmit.com/en/