City announces re-opening of facilities

Neighbourhood rinks, Harmony Square and the Gretzky Centre are re-opening Tuesday but it’s not a return to normal.
Restrictions and safeguards remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as Brantford-Brant moves into orange-restrict from lockdown under the province’s colour-coded pandemic response.
By way of example, rinks are limited to a maximum of 25 skaters unless otherwise posted and hockey is only permitted at certain locations. Face coverings are strongly recommended and skaters at Harmony Square are required to sign in using the City’s RecConnect online pre-registration process.
Those looking to swim, participate in fitness programs or use the indoor track are also required to use the online pre-registration process. While the pool and fitness programs re-open on Tuesday, the indoor track opens on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, plans call for the Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre to re-open on Feb. 22 for scheduled pickleball activities. Participants are required to pre-register and come prepared as no dressing rooms will be available.
Sign-in will be required 15 minutes prior to start time and physical distancing and face covering are required.
City hall re-opens to walk-in visitors on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, city officials recommend making an appointment by calling 519-759-4150 Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to avoid waiting in line. Face masks are mandatory and will be provided if needed.
For a complete list of city services and restrictions visit https://www.brantford.ca/en/city-of-brantford-to-reopen-in-orange-restrict-level-february-16.aspx . The link includes information about swim lessons, lifeguard and leadership courses.
Private events and social gatherings are allowed under orange restrict but capacity is limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Organized supervised public events and gatherings are also allowed but capacity is limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Religious services, weddings and funerals are allowed but limited to 30 per cent capacity indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Other restrictions include providing contact information when visiting city, community and recreational centres, restaurants and bars, personal care services such as hair salons as well as cinemas and performing arts centres.
For a complete list of measures in the orange restrict level visit https://www.ontario.ca/ .
City officials are also reminding residents to continue following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidelines include: Self-isolation of 14 days is mandatory if returning from travel abroad, washing your hands frequently and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet or two metres from those not in your immediate household.
Further updates concerning city programs and services can be found by visiting https://www.brantford.ca/en/living-here/city-response-to-coronavirus.aspx .
