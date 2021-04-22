City aims to create comprehensive COVID-19 support system
Article content
Much of the support offered to people during the pandemic has focused on their physical needs.
By now, most are familiar with self-isolation, social distancing, testing and vaccines to keep COVID-19 at bay.
City aims to create comprehensive COVID-19 support system Back to video
Now it’s time to start thinking about people’s mental, spiritual and financial needs, says Brantford Coun. Joshua Wall. But he said information about how and where to get help is patchy and often confusing.
“People want to know what the city is doing to support emotional, physical, spiritual and financial needs,” said Wall at a community development meeting this week. “It all needs to be put in one resource.”
Wall got unanimous backing from fellow councillors for a resolution calling for city staff to:
• Collect and promote “accessible, understandable, accurate” information and programs, services and funding related to mental, physical, spiritual and financial wellbeing;
• Work with the federal and provincial government, local non-profit associations and organizations, local businesses, guilds, unions, boards and community members to “brainstorm new ideas and innovative ways to bring them to life;”
Advertisement
Article content
• And organize four digital public roundtable symposiums where members of the public can “share challenges, ideas, potential solutions and pose questions” that will be compiled in four reports for city council and used to lobby supports and funding from the provincial and federal governments.
“There’s information out there but it’s in a million different places,” said Wall. “There are too many questions and not enough answers.”
Mayor Kevin Davis said the well-being of city residents is a real concern.
“Much of the effort has been on protecting people physically. With lockdown weariness, a lot of people are hurting.”
Aaron Wallace, Brantford’s director of strategic planning and community partnerships, said the city does a good job collecting and disseminating information about its own programs, but there are new programs being launched in the community related to the pandemic.
“It can be confusing,” said Wallace. “’Folks can have a tough time navigating it.”
Coun. Brian VanTilborg said certain groups have been the most affected by restrictions during the pandemic, including small businesses that have “taken the heaviest financial hit.”
Coun. Jan Vanderstelt said it will be years before all the long-term effects of the pandemic are known. He said the city’s approach to offering help “could be precedent setting in other locales.”
Wall called on mental health professionals, doctors, coaches, gym owners, faith-based leaders, the chamber of commerce, BIA, and others to take part.
“Use us as a conduit to have your concerns and voices heard.”