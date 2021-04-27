Child-care centre opens at Central School

Article content

A $2-million addition to Central Public School in Brantford opened on Monday, offering 64 new child-care spaces for non-school aged children in the city’s downtown core.

The project was proposed by both the Grand Erie District School Board and the city, with funding approved by the Ministry of Education’s from its Early Years Capital Program.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to announce the completion of a significant project that will have an immense impact on the children and families in our community,” said education director JoAnna Roberto. “In collaboration with our partners at the City of Brantford, we were able to identify and respond to a vital need for quality child care.”

The facility, which features four new child-care rooms, will be operated by the YMCA of Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford.

“We applaud the investment in the development of a new centre to meet the growing need for child care in the community,” said Christina Martin, YMCA senior regional manager for child care, day camp and community outreach.

The centre will provide full day care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. A before- and after-school program is expected to commence in September for school-aged children.

Licensed child-care centres and home-based child-care services for non school-aged children are permitted to be open with enhanced health and safety measures during the provincial stay-at-home order.