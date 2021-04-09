Charges against teacher dropped during trial
A North Park Collegiate teacher, charged with sexual assault of a student in 2018, saw his charges abruptly dropped on the second day of his trial.
William Edward Gemmell, 58, a tech teacher at the Brantford high school, was charged after police investigated a report of a student being touched inappropriately on her lower back and buttocks. But, after the court spent 1 1/2 days hearing testimony from the complainant and her two friends, assistant Crown attorney Michael Dean asked Justice Robert Gee to dismiss charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.
“I take the position that we no longer have a reasonable prospect of conviction in this case based on the evidence we’ve heard thus far, and knowing what lies ahead as well,” said Dean.
Gee said that was the right decision “given the evidence we’ve heard so far.”
Defence lawyer Zach Kerbel said the withdrawal of charges against his client is the honourable thing to do.
In an emailed statement to The Expositor, Kerbel said: “Mr. Gemmell was falsely accused and is grateful to have cleared his name.”
After his arrest, the Grand Erie District School Board assigned Gemmell to his home. It took 28 months for the case to come to trial.
“We understand the charges have now been withdrawn,” the board said in a statement Friday. “Mr. Gemmell has been cleared for return to work.”
One witness, now 18, testified she saw Gemmell touch her friend’s lower back and “graze her bum” with his hand two or three times but couldn’t say where her friend or the teacher stood, other than they were in the area of the machines in the tech shop.
Kerbel suggested that the witness wouldn’t have been able to see Gemmell’s hands touch anyone from her suggested vantage point.
“Not unless you can see through walls,” he said.
“I suggest you told the police and the school you saw it to support (your friend) and you’re still supporting her.”
The young woman denied the accusations.
But, after a break in the trial, the Crown requested that the charges be dropped.
“Based on the evidence we’ve heard and the comments from Mr. Dean, any charges against you will be dismissed,” said the judge.
