Changes made to city programs, services during lockdown

Expositor staff
Jan 19, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Brantford city hall is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expositor file photo
Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

The city has made some changes to its programs and services during the second provincial stay-at-home order.

Parking Enforcement

•  The city will use a “high level of discretion” with respect to citizens parking their vehicles in excess of the current restriction of 24 consecutive hours on city streets. All other on-street parking bylaws, including parking restrictions in the downtown, remain in effect.

•  To help curbside pickup activities and ensure turnover of on-street parking spots for winter maintenance in the downtown, the city will waive parking fees in the Market Centre Parkade throughout January. Paid parking in City Lots 3 and 4 and on-street parking bylaws city-wide, including the downtown, are still in effect. Drivers are asked to practice physical distancing by parking in alternating spots, when available. Parking enforcement in private lots registered with the city will continue to be enforced.

•  Residents are encouraged to park their vehicles off the street to allow for snow clearing.

Harmony Square Skating Rink

Effective Thursday, pre-registration is required to use the skating rink at Harmony Square in addition to the following measures:

•  Online registration will be open on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. for the following days and week at brantford.ca/RecConnect or at 519-756-9900, ext. 5294.

•  Each time slot will be a 30-minute maximum and back-to-back time slots won’t be permitted.

•  Each skater, including parents on the ice, will be required to register separately.

•  There will a maximum of 10 people on the ice at all times.

•  Daily registration for skate times will be cut off at 8 a.m. Phone registrations must be completed one day in advance.

•  Drop-in skaters will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis if there is rink capacity available. All users are requested to pre-register so that contact tracing information is provided.

•  If a registered rink user doesn’t show up five minutes following the start of their booking, the spot will be given to a drop-in skater.

•  Face coverings are strongly recommended for skaters.

•  Skaters must distance themselves six feet apart.

The city is advising residents that skating on frozen stormwater bodies is prohibited. Water levels and flows change rapidly at this time of year, making skating and other activities dangerous. Run-off of road salt into ponds makes the ice thin and weak.

To stay active during the lockdown, the city is recommending people join the Fitness at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre Facebook page or access archived classes online.

A list of popular city services and how they are affected by the lockdown is available on the city’s website. For general inquires, email customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150. Visit brantford.ca/OpenandClosed for information on the status of city facilities.