Changes made to city programs, services during lockdown

Article content continued

• Residents are encouraged to park their vehicles off the street to allow for snow clearing.

Harmony Square Skating Rink

Effective Thursday, pre-registration is required to use the skating rink at Harmony Square in addition to the following measures:

• Online registration will be open on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. for the following days and week at brantford.ca/RecConnect or at 519-756-9900, ext. 5294.

• Each time slot will be a 30-minute maximum and back-to-back time slots won’t be permitted.

• Each skater, including parents on the ice, will be required to register separately.

• There will a maximum of 10 people on the ice at all times.

• Daily registration for skate times will be cut off at 8 a.m. Phone registrations must be completed one day in advance.

• Drop-in skaters will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis if there is rink capacity available. All users are requested to pre-register so that contact tracing information is provided.

• If a registered rink user doesn’t show up five minutes following the start of their booking, the spot will be given to a drop-in skater.

• Face coverings are strongly recommended for skaters.

• Skaters must distance themselves six feet apart.

The city is advising residents that skating on frozen stormwater bodies is prohibited. Water levels and flows change rapidly at this time of year, making skating and other activities dangerous. Run-off of road salt into ponds makes the ice thin and weak.

To stay active during the lockdown, the city is recommending people join the Fitness at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre Facebook page or access archived classes online.

A list of popular city services and how they are affected by the lockdown is available on the city’s website. For general inquires, email customercontact@brantford.ca or call 519-759-4150. Visit brantford.ca/OpenandClosed for information on the status of city facilities.