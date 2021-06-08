





Article content John Sorensen, who will turn 100 on June 19, has embraced technological advancements to improve his everyday life, including his hobbies. Recently, the Brantford resident, with a lifelong interest in model trains, posted a few layouts to his YouTube channel. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Centenarian on track with technology Back to video He said his model train hobby began when he was seven. “My family had moved to Canada from Denmark in 1928,” he recalled. “For Christmas, my big brother gave me a train set. That’s where it all started.” Like many in the hobby during that era, Sorensen started with an O-scale train set. But, as they years went on, he set his sights on HO-scale that required less space for tracks. The hobbyist equipped three of his diesel locomotives with LocoFi, a module that allows him to control from his smartphone the train’s movement, engine sounds, horn and bell. “You increase the throttle and you hear the engine speed up, and the locomotive starts to move. It’s very realistic,” Sorensen observed. “The LocoFi people encouraged me to show my layout, so I put it on YouTube so they could see it.”

Article content In his high school years, he belonged to a technical engineers library in Montreal, where the family had settled, and would sign out books that caught his interest. In 1939, Sorensen, then 19, saw plans for a 17-foot cabin cruiser in Popular Mechanics magazine. He talked his brother into helping him build the boat, and equipped it with inboard power using a Continental four-cylinder engine he bought for $15, and converted it for marine use. During the Second World War, Sorensen spent three years with the Royal Canadian Air Force, and served as a flight instructor, specializing in instrument flying. “In the last year of the war, I spent one year in another uniform: the Royal Navy,” he noted, explaining how he was among 110 Canadian servicemen who went to England and joined the British Royal Navy’s fleet air arm where he flew Corsairs from aircraft carriers. “The navy was looking for experienced pilots because there wasn’t time to train anybody special, so they put out a call for instructors to apply and join,” he said. “We were ready to go to the Pacific, but then they dropped the bomb and it was all over.” After the war, Sorensen worked as a mechanical engineer for Renold Canada and eventually relocated to the company’s Brantford plant. The company manufactured mechanical transmissions for paper mills, iron and steel rolling mill drives and conveyor systems. “I was in charge of engineering. Apparently, I was a natural at it,” he said.

Article content Sorensen met Margarita Waltl, who also worked at Renold, during a company Christmas party. In 1949, the couple exchanged vows. “I think I have to give some credit to my wife of almost 70 years for her good cooking,” Sorensen said when asked about any secrets to living such a long life. “We both liked natural things, like butter and whipped cream, but only in moderation.” The couple were just three months shy of their 70th wedding anniversary when Margarita passed away Aug. 19, 2019. “My other big hobby is woodworking,” said Sorensen, who learned the craft from his father, a cabinet-maker. That enabled him to make, until recently, furniture for many family members. “I use a walker a lot (now) and it doesn’t really belong behind a circular saw.” One of Sorensen’s daughters, Lisa Aldred, said her father is an active member of Probus, a club for retired and semi-retired people, and he takes part in Zoom meetings involving exercise and trivia challenges. “It’s nice to stay connected,” she said. “He’s been pretty housebound with COVID.” Aldred said her father keeps in touch with his 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren through Facebook and Facetime calls. Sorenson said he has a good friend in northern Ontario who has a Piper Cub float plane. “Whenever I go up there visiting, he takes me up and we go flying. The last time I was at the controls, I was 95. He didn’t quite trust me to land though,” he said with a chuckle. bethompson@postmedia.com

