Cannabis seizure results in charges for two Brantford residents

Brian Thompson
May 30, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
About $100,000 in cannabis products and processing equipment were seized, and two Brantford residents charged as the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and Street Crimes Units executed search warrants at two homes in Brantford and Brant County on Friday May 28, 2021. OPP PHOTO
Two Brantford residents have been arrested after police execute search warrants on Friday, May 28 at residences in Brantford and County of Brant.

The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and Community Street Crime Units seized cannabis edibles, plants, liquid cannabis distillate, processed cannabis and processing equipment, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Total value of the items seized is estimated at about $100,000.

A 37-year-old male and 34-year-old female, both from Brantford have been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team enforces cannabis laws and investigates criminal enterprises that abuse or exploit the legal cannabis market.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppersbb.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

