Article content

The city wants residents to keep it down.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Brian VanTilborg said it’s time to bring some peace to neighbourhoods, especially with so many people working from home during the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bylaw changes aimed at quieting loud city residents Back to video

“Loud noise can interfere not only with enjoyment of homes but with productivity,” said VanTilborg, who introduced a noise bylaw amendment that received unanimous approval from fellow councillors.

“This is aimed at the chronic bad actor who has no respect for their neighbours.”

The change will amend the city’s current noise bylaw to include “the prohibition of the noise or sound made or created by a radio, phonograph, public address system, sound equipment, loud speaker, musical instrument or other sound-producing equipment” when it’s played in a way that “unreasonably disturbs the peace, comfort or repose of any person in a dwelling house.”

Coun. John Utley said excessive noise is an ongoing problem in the city and the change in regulation provides police and bylaw officials with a better way to measure it.