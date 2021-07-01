Butterflyway Project aims to support pollinators

The Butterflyway Rangers are on a mission to help pollinators across Canada.

Created by the David Suzuki Foundation in 2017, the volunteer-led movement aims to plant native wildflowers in yards, neighbourhoods, community gardens and parks.

“The wonderful thing about this project is that it isn’t just a nice, feel good, civic pride kind of project,” said Brantford Coun. Cheryl Antoski, herself a Butterflyway Ranger. “It is time that people realize that pollinators are critical in order for us to eat: no pollinators equals no food.”

Having received a canoe from the foundation, Antoski and other local rangers approached the city to determine the best place for its use in a habitat for pollinators.

“Staff started looking at the location possibilities that could accommodate the size of canoe, was visible and could be tied to the river in some way,” Antoski explained. “The trail head at Scarfe Avenue was the location that best suited those needs.”

The canoe was bolted to a boulder by city staff.

Gwen Chapman and Susie Stones, who joined the Butterflyway project in January, said they are pleased that 149 pollinator gardens are already in place – mainly in residential yards in Brantford and also some some of the Equal Grounds community gardens.

Chapman said the city “has been awesome” with the canoe project.

“They brought in the dirt, and all we had to do was plant. Once it really grows in, we’ll be able to source the seeds to give them away for other people to grow them.”

A vast assortment of native wildflowers is ideal for pollinator gardens, including swamp milkweed, black-eye Susans, nodding onion, prairie coneflowers and iron weed.