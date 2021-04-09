Burgess resigns as Norfolk CAO

Article content

SIMCOE Norfolk County is on the hunt for a new chief administrative officer.

Current CAO Jason Burgess announced his resignation Friday to become CAO for the City of Niagara Falls, Ont. He is expected to continue as Norfolk CAO until July 23.

“This was a difficult decision for me, as I believe Norfolk County has a great team that is performing at a high level even with the challenges of COVID,” Burgess said in a media release.

The St. Catharines, Ont., native was named as Norfolk’s CAO in February 2020 after serving as Norfolk’s interim general manager of corporate services since fall of 2019.

He is the fifth person to hold the Norfolk CAO’s position since January 2019.

“I enjoyed working for – and have a tremendous amount of respect for this council,” Burgess said.

“They have dealt with some incredible challenges. Managing COVID-19, depleted financial reserves and a water crisis that came out of the blue – would have frankly swamped many councils – but this council has fought through these tough issues.”

He thanked council and Mayor Kristal Chopp for their support.