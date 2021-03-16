Bump in new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported a bump in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

After just one new case was confirmed on Monday, the health unit reported 10 positive cases on Tuesday.

The health unit reported 18 new cases on the weekend.

There are now 49 active cases in the two communities – up from 41 on Monday – and since the pandemic began there have been 1,513 confirmed cases with 1,420 of those resolved.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

Schools continue to be a source for new cases.

The Grand Erie District School Board website indicates there was a new case at Mapleview Elementary School in Dunnville on Sunday, the third case that has been reported at the school in the past week.

Also, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported new cases at Notre Dame in Caledonia on Monday and St. Michael’s in Dunnville on Sunday.