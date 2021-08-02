Bronze medalist returns home to Brantford
Erika Polidori is thrilled to be an Olympic bronze medalist and grateful for the support she has received on her journey.
“Oh my goodness, it’s an incredible feeling,” Polidori, who was a big part of the bronze-medal winning Canadian Women’s Softball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said Saturday. “I think back to the time I played tee-ball, then house league softball and all of the players and coaches that I’ve been with over the years.
“I’m really honored and privileged to be representing Brantford and the people who helped me along the way.”
An outfielder for the Canadian women’s national team, Polidori said the team had its sights set on winning gold.
“We knew our competition and we knew what we had to do to win,” Polidori said.
The team beat Mexico 4-0 and Australia 7-1 but lost 1-0 to the United States setting up an important match with host team Japan. A 1-0 loss to Japan put the gold medal out of reach but the Canadian women still had a chance of reaching the podium.
“The loss to Japan was devastating,” Polidori said. “We had our hearts set on gold and then, suddenly we’re playing for bronze.
“But I’m really proud of the way we all stuck together and rebounded from that loss to win bronze.”
Polidori, a member of Canada’s national team since 2013, reached base in the second inning and was on second base while her teammate Jenn Sallingof Port Coquitlam, B.C. was on third. Emma Entzminger of Victoria B.C. hit a fly ball that landed in left field to bring Salling and Polidori home and give the Canadian team a 2-0 lead.
“When I got up to the plate all I wanted to do was get on base any way I could,” Polidori said. “The feeling I had, crossing home plate and then being greeted by my teammates was a really special feeling.
“It’s something I’ll never forget that’s for sure.”.
Polidori has played with many members of the team for years and together they have built a culture, a special bond that enabled them to continue to play at a high level. The team’s highlights include a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto where Polidori led the team with a .455 batting average.
A graduate of St. John’s College, Polidori, 29, won silver in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She joined the Women’s National Junior team in 2010 and grew up playing for the highly successful Brantford Bobcats, a team that won multiple gold medals at the Canadian Championships.
After graduating from St. John’s, Polidori played for four years at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
“I don’t really know what’s next,” Polidori , a nurse at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, said. “I’m just taking some time right now to let all of this sink in.
“I know for sure that I want to return to work soon but beyond that I really haven’t made any decisions.”
Polidori said she’s grateful for the support from Credit Valley because not all athletes get what she has received from her employer.
She was spending a few days in self-quarantine following her return to Canada when she spoke to The Expositor.
“I’m really looking forward to being able to get out, visit people and show them my medal,” Polidori said. “I was off social media for the week prior to the Games and now I’m going through all the messages I’ve received from so many people.
“It’s really heartwarming.”
She is also looking forward to a bit of pampering, including a trip to Dairee Delight
“I’ve got a peanut butter delight with my name on it and I can hardly wait to get it,” she said.
