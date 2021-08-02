Bronze medalist returns home to Brantford

Erika Polidori is thrilled to be an Olympic bronze medalist and grateful for the support she has received on her journey.

“Oh my goodness, it’s an incredible feeling,” Polidori, who was a big part of the bronze-medal winning Canadian Women’s Softball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said Saturday. “I think back to the time I played tee-ball, then house league softball and all of the players and coaches that I’ve been with over the years.

“I’m really honored and privileged to be representing Brantford and the people who helped me along the way.”

An outfielder for the Canadian women’s national team, Polidori said the team had its sights set on winning gold.

“We knew our competition and we knew what we had to do to win,” Polidori said.

The team beat Mexico 4-0 and Australia 7-1 but lost 1-0 to the United States setting up an important match with host team Japan. A 1-0 loss to Japan put the gold medal out of reach but the Canadian women still had a chance of reaching the podium.

“The loss to Japan was devastating,” Polidori said. “We had our hearts set on gold and then, suddenly we’re playing for bronze.

“But I’m really proud of the way we all stuck together and rebounded from that loss to win bronze.”

Polidori, a member of Canada’s national team since 2013, reached base in the second inning and was on second base while her teammate Jenn Sallingof Port Coquitlam, B.C. was on third. Emma Entzminger of Victoria B.C. hit a fly ball that landed in left field to bring Salling and Polidori home and give the Canadian team a 2-0 lead.

“When I got up to the plate all I wanted to do was get on base any way I could,” Polidori said. “The feeling I had, crossing home plate and then being greeted by my teammates was a really special feeling.