Brantford's Italian Immigrant Experience set for Aug. 7

After being dashed by the onset of the pandemic last year, a daylong event celebrating the Italian immigrant experience in Brantford will take place Aug. 7.

The event is a partnership involving Brant Theatre Workshops, the Canadian Industrial Heritage Centre, Brant Historical Society and Laurier Brantford. In 2019, the same partnership presented the Jewish Immigrant Experience that drew about 400 people throughout the day.

Peter Muir, Brant Theatre Workshops director, said organizers managed to hold a preview of the Italian event on March 27, 2020.

“On the day of the preview, the province went into lockdown,” Muir recalled.

Memories of Brantford’s Italian Immigrant Experience will kick off with tours of an exhibit at the Brant County Museum that is curated by Christina Han, associate professor of history at Laurier Brantford.

Groups of five people at a time will be allowed inside the Charlotte Street museum every 30 minutes from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Historian Brian Moore will lead three walking tours in the downtown area from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a limit of 20 people. Participation is by donation.

The event then moves to the Rossini Lodge on Grey Street with a panel discussion at 6 p.m., followed by a spaghetti dinner and music.

Video interviews with local members of the Italian community will be shown.

The evening finishes with a presentation of The Italians Arrival by Brant Theatre Workshops.

“It’s a very irreverent look at the Italian immigrant experience with some drama, but it’s quite humorous,” Muir noted. “I think that reflects the Italian culture. They have a great sense of humour.”