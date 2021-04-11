Brantford woman reported missing

Expositor staff
Apr 11, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kayla Clause
Kayla Clause Photo by Contributed photo /Brantford Police Service

Brantford Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police say they are concerned about the well-being of Kayla Clause, who is known to reside in Brantford and Hamilton. She was last seen in the Hamilton area on April 1.

Clause is described as Indigenous, 5’1”in height with a medium build. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those who may know her location are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip  at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251 .

