Brantford woman charged after break-in
Police arrested a 21-year-old Brantford woman after receiving a 911 call on July 14 reporting a break and enter in progress at a retail store on Erie Avenue.
Brantford police say they found a woman nearby matching the suspect’s description. She had stolen laptops and break-in tools, say police.
The woman is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and break-in instruments and breach of probation.
Police seize drugs, charge man
After spotting what they believed to be illegal narcotics in open view, police have charged a 35-year-old Brantford man.
While on foot patrol in the downtown on the morning of July 8, officers say they saw two men on Dalhousie Street with the drugs. As they approached, officers say one man tried to conceal the substances.
Police seized about 0.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $45, about 0.3 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated value of $120 and about 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of $150.
The officers say they believe the drugs were for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.
Driver hits police cruiser, parked car
A 40-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges after police say a cruiser and a parked car were hit by a vehicle they pulled over.
On July 10 at about 12:15 p.m., police say they saw a vehicle, which they believed had been involved in a previous fail to stop incident, travelling north on Murray Street, near Colborne Street,
When police pulled over the vehicle, the male driver reversed into the cruiser and tried to get away. The suspect vehicle also collided with a parked vehicle, say police
The man is charged with driving under suspension, unauthorized plates for a motor vehicle, flight from police, fail to remain at an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
At the time of the incident, the man was in violation of two driver’s licence suspensions and had an outstanding warrant, police said.
Surveillance video identifies suspect
Surveillance video helped police identify a suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle.
On July 10, police say they saw a man driving a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, eastbound on Colborne Street, near Murray Street.
Police followed the vehicle to Superior and Walter streets where they lost sight of it. They found the accused, who they say they identified from surveillance video from a nearby business, at Superior and Brighton Avenue where he was arrested on outstanding warrants.
A 39-year-old Brantford man is charged with possession of stolen goods under $5,000, breach of probation and driving while under suspension.
Woman turns self in after groceries taken, say police
A Brantford woman who police say rolled a cart full of groceries out of a store without paying for them is facing a theft under $5,000 charge.
On July 8 at about 4 p.m., police received a report about a theft from a grocery store at Fairview Drive and West Street.
A woman was seen by security leaving the store without paying for the groceries. A vehicle description and plate number were provided to police by store security.
When police went to the suspect’s home, they say she turned herself in.