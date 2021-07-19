Brantford woman charged after break-in

Police arrested a 21-year-old Brantford woman after receiving a 911 call on July 14 reporting a break and enter in progress at a retail store on Erie Avenue.

Brantford police say they found a woman nearby matching the suspect’s description. She had stolen laptops and break-in tools, say police.

The woman is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and break-in instruments and breach of probation.

Police seize drugs, charge man

After spotting what they believed to be illegal narcotics in open view, police have charged a 35-year-old Brantford man.

While on foot patrol in the downtown on the morning of July 8, officers say they saw two men on Dalhousie Street with the drugs. As they approached, officers say one man tried to conceal the substances.

Police seized about 0.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $45, about 0.3 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated value of $120 and about 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of $150.

The officers say they believe the drugs were for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.

Driver hits police cruiser, parked car

A 40-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges after police say a cruiser and a parked car were hit by a vehicle they pulled over.

On July 10 at about 12:15 p.m., police say they saw a vehicle, which they believed had been involved in a previous fail to stop incident, travelling north on Murray Street, near Colborne Street,

When police pulled over the vehicle, the male driver reversed into the cruiser and tried to get away. The suspect vehicle also collided with a parked vehicle, say police