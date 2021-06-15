Brantford woman, 28, charged with second-degree murder in death of Shannon MacDougall
A 28-year-old Brantford woman has been charged in connection with the death of Shannon Yvonne MacDougall.
Brantford police found the 37-year-old mother of two dead in a Mintern Avenue home on March 11, 2020. But they waited until November to announce that her death was a homicide.
On Tuesday, police said Christine Birt is charged with second-degree murder.
A $10,000 reward was offered in March by police to help find MacDougall’s killer. They said they don’t believe the murder was a random incident.
Police thanked the public for providing information. Now that the matter is before the courts, police said investigators won’t discuss evidence related to the case.
In an interview with The Expositor in March, MacDougall’s sister, Lindsay Burnside, said that Shannon, a personal support worker in Hamilton and Brantford, fell into a five-year drug addiction that consumed her but she continued to try to help her friends, letting them live with her or stay in a tent in her backyard.
MacDougall worked at St. Joseph’s in Hamilton, Telfer Place in Paris, and Leisureworld, now called Fox Ridge, in Brantford.
Her mother, Debbie Burnside, said her daughter was passionate about the job and kind to residents who responded to her warmth and smile.
Lindsay Burnside said police initially told the family they suspected an overdose. But, she said, when the family talked to funeral home staff and the coroner in the case, they learned MacDougall’s face was bruised and she had been stabbed.
Police later said that when they found MacDougall’s body they started a suspicious death investigation but they decided against notifying the community or asking for tips or information at the time.
An earlier news release issued by the police said the information “was not made public in order to protect the investigation and provide the investigative team with the best opportunity at solving the case.”
Police continue to investigate the case and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators at 519-756-7050, ext. 2319, or send an email to shannonmacdougall@police.brantford.on.ca
Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/