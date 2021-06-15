Brantford woman, 28, charged with second-degree murder in death of Shannon MacDougall

A 28-year-old Brantford woman has been charged in connection with the death of Shannon Yvonne MacDougall.

Brantford police found the 37-year-old mother of two dead in a Mintern Avenue home on March 11, 2020. But they waited until November to announce that her death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, police said Christine Birt is charged with second-degree murder.

A $10,000 reward was offered in March by police to help find MacDougall’s killer. They said they don’t believe the murder was a random incident.

Police thanked the public for providing information. Now that the matter is before the courts, police said investigators won’t discuss evidence related to the case.

In an interview with The Expositor in March, MacDougall’s sister, Lindsay Burnside, said that Shannon, a personal support worker in Hamilton and Brantford, fell into a five-year drug addiction that consumed her but she continued to try to help her friends, letting them live with her or stay in a tent in her backyard.