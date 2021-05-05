Brantford Transit returns to half-hour service on Monday
Starting Monday, Brantford Transit will return to half-hour service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
For the safety of riders and staff, a 15-passenger limit will remain in place to ensure more space on the buses.
Brantford Transit will continue with all its pandemic protocols, such as an enhanced cleaning regiment that includes additional disinfecting on frequent touch points with a focus on fare collection machines and handrails. Riders are encouraged to use their B-card to pay fares as a form of touchless payment.