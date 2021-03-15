UPDATE: missing Brantford teen located
Brantford Police issued a statement Tuesday morning thanking the public for their help in locating a missing Brantford teen.
Esyrah Hunter, age 13 had last been seen on March 14 and police were concerned for his well being.
