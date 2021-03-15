UPDATE: missing Brantford teen located

Expositor staff
Mar 15, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Esyrah Hunter, a 13-year-old Brantford youth has been declared missing by Brantford Police. Hunter is a black male 5'4" tall, with a small build, brown eyes and dark curly hair. He was last seen March 14, 2021.
Brantford Police issued a statement Tuesday morning thanking the public for their help in locating a missing Brantford teen.

Esyrah Hunter, age 13 had last been seen on March 14 and police were concerned for his well being.

