Brantford teen charged with stunt driving

A 17-year-old Brantford driver has been charged with stunt driving after Brant OPP stopped a speeding vehicle at about 9:15 p.m. on March 16 on Shellard Lane in the county.

Police said the vehicle was clocked travelling at more than 70 km-h over the posted 50 km-h speed limit.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding more than 50 km-h over the speed limit.