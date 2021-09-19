A few hundred citizens gathered on Dalhousie Street at noon Saturday for the grand opening of Brantford’s new city hall.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I have no doubt that as a centerpiece in the heart of our city, this renowned space will be key to our ongoing efforts to further revitalize the city’s downtown while we continue to uphold the building’s long legacy of public service,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford showcases new city hall Back to video

The mayor thanked past and present members of Council for their ”vision and support of this transformative initiative that will serve as the centre of local government in our city for decades to come.”

The City spent $26.6 million to renovate the former Federal Building at 58 Dalhousie Street — built in 1915 to serve as a federal post office – and is now fully accessible by all members of the community.

“The progress we’ve made, and the future prosperity of our city is nothing short of exciting,” said Brantford’s Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hutchings. “It’s exciting that a majority of City employees are together now under the same roof, and that now we can provide a better customer service experience to residents, all while achieving greater operational efficiencies in the process.”

Staff previously occupied six decentralized corporate administrative facilities, but the reduction in the City’s facility footprint is estimated to meet 52 per cent of the Corporate Energy Management Plan’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

Additionally, the City forecasts annual operating budget savings of $1.12 million and $21.57 million in the 10-year capital plan.