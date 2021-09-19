Brantford showcases new city hall
A few hundred citizens gathered on Dalhousie Street at noon Saturday for the grand opening of Brantford’s new city hall.
“I have no doubt that as a centerpiece in the heart of our city, this renowned space will be key to our ongoing efforts to further revitalize the city’s downtown while we continue to uphold the building’s long legacy of public service,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.
The mayor thanked past and present members of Council for their ”vision and support of this transformative initiative that will serve as the centre of local government in our city for decades to come.”
The City spent $26.6 million to renovate the former Federal Building at 58 Dalhousie Street — built in 1915 to serve as a federal post office – and is now fully accessible by all members of the community.
“The progress we’ve made, and the future prosperity of our city is nothing short of exciting,” said Brantford’s Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hutchings. “It’s exciting that a majority of City employees are together now under the same roof, and that now we can provide a better customer service experience to residents, all while achieving greater operational efficiencies in the process.”
Staff previously occupied six decentralized corporate administrative facilities, but the reduction in the City’s facility footprint is estimated to meet 52 per cent of the Corporate Energy Management Plan’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.
Additionally, the City forecasts annual operating budget savings of $1.12 million and $21.57 million in the 10-year capital plan.
Following speeches and a ribbon cutting, the crowd walked over to Harmony Square where the mayor raised the City’s flag on one of four new flagpoles that have been installed near the water fountain.
About 225 people pre-registered for guided walking tours of the new city hall.
Down a hallway leading to the council chambers stood Fergus, Ontario artist Jane Bowen who was selected to create a public art piece for the new city hall.
Entitled Guardians and Guides, the artist spent about one year developing the assemblage installation utilizing foundry moulds and related heritage artifacts from the city’s industrial past.
The artist said she included a sculpted horse as the basis for her design because the site of the new city hall was once one of Brantford’s earliest foundries that utilized horsepower for some of its operations.
“My hope is that Guardians and Guides reflects eras of socio-economic shifts in Brantford’s diverse history,” Bowen said. “I am attempting to convey and encourage optimism and hope, as a catalyst for continued evolution and progress.”
Rob Adlam of Brantford, a fifth generation industry worker who became involved with the Canadian Industrial Heritage Centre 20 years ago, said he hopes the art installation will be a conversation starter for visitors and dignitaries.
Adlam made a deputation to city council to remove and save industrial artifacts after seeing an Expositor photograph published in March 2011.
The photograph showed then-Mayor Chris Friel looking at moulds and signage inside one of the Massey Harris foundry buildings, prior to demolition of the entire brownfield site.
Adlam promised council he would bring them back in the future for the public to enjoy.
“It’s really gratifying to see something positive come of this, and in such a historic place where it all began,” Adlam noted. “It’s taken 10 years to make good on that promise today.”