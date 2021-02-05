Brantford man facing several drug charges

Article content

A 40-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous drug charges.

Brantford Police say officers saw a man get out of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Gladstone Avenue address just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A total of 54.49 grams of suspected fentanyl in a variety of colours, with an estimated street value of $12,622; 4.26 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $639; 67 suspected hydromorphone pills worth $1,005; and 19.4 grams of suspected hashish valued at $388 were found during the arrest, police said.

Also found were 78 grams of suspected dried cannabis flower, valued at $780, and a variety of products infused with suspected tetrahydrocannabinol with an unknown street value; assorted drug trafficking paraphernalia; and identification cards belonging to a woman who had her wallet stolen recently.

The accused is charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of stolen goods under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. Police say the accused was bound by conditions of an undertaking not to be at that location.

Under the Cannabis Act, he is also charged with possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis, and possession for the purpose of distribution.

Police say the accused was held for a bail hearing.