Brantford Golf and Country Club getting a new look

An old beauty will be getting a makeover when renovations begin at the historic Brantford Golf and Country Club.

The multi-million dollar project will take the course, the fourth oldest golf club in North America, back to an earlier time.

The architectural firm of Whitman, Axland & Cutten will remake the bunkers based how they looked in decades past when the firm of Thompson-Cumming-Thompson were the designers. The number of bunkers will also be reduced from 73 to 68.

Stephen Hicks, golf course superintendent at BGCC, said the new bunkers will be “a bit less flashy” in shape and design.

“Some look very artistic and have deteriorated since 2005, when the last set of bunkers were rebuilt. They are difficult to maintain.”

Also included in the course facelift is a rebuilding of the cart paths, a widening of some of the fairways, and installation of a new irrigation system to replace the current one, which dates back to 1991.

There will be a regrading of many of the greens and two greens will be replaced. The most significant change will be to the 17th hole where the pond will be moved and rebuilt and the green replaced.

“It will play very different,” said Hicks. “The older green didn’t drain very well.”

While there will be some disruption in play during construction, a new par-three hole has been built on the current practice range by Hardy Road with the hope that just one hole at a time will be closed.

The BGCC has roots dating back to 1879 when the course had four holes and was located at what was known as Vinegar Hill.

Sometime after 1883, with the popularity of golf growing, the course was moved to Glenmount, north of Henry Street and east of West Street, where the former Arrowdale course was located.