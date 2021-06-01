Brantford-Brant to hit 100,000 vaccine doses this week
Brant’s acting medical officer of health is praising the efforts of area residents as local COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline.
“We still have work to do and cannot simply revert back to our old normal just yet,” Dr. Malcolm Lock said during his weekly media briefing Tuesday. “COVID-19 will go out with a whimper, not a bang.”
He said the return to normalcy will be slow to avoid any new waves of virus.
“This is especially relevant as tomorrow will mark the end of the stay-at-home order, as the province will revert back to emergency brake status.”
The doctor noted that, last week, 81 per cent of the area’s COVID-19 infections were variants of concern, about 10 per cent higher than across Ontario.
“We’re concerned about travel that has been the major precursor to these numbers,” he said. “When the lockdown is raised and people can move around, it will be an interesting thing to watch whether or not those numbers increase across the province.”
Lock noted that, by the end of this week, the total number of COVID-19 doses administered in Brantford and Brant County is likely to surpass the 100,000 mark.
“This achievement is shared by everyone in the community,” he said. “Our residents’ willingness to get vaccinated and to help protect the community has been tremendous from day one.”
Lock noted that the health unit is ready to begin administering second doses to the 80 and older age group next week, based on their previously scheduled appointments. Those eligible can book a new expedited second dose appointment if desired, he said.
“At this point we do believe we’re over 60 per cent of our local adult population (who have received vaccinations),” said Jo Ann Tober, chief executive officer of the Brant County Health Unit. “Right now we’re doing 2,300 to 2,500 (vaccinations) per day, and we’ll continue to vaccinate as many people as we can, as quickly as we can.”
Tober said that the plan is to have children receive their second dose of vaccine two to three weeks at a minimum before school starts in September, so students would be fully protected, as per a provincial directive.
Lock noted that the Council for Medical Officers of Health supports reopening schools now.
“That was driven by the science table, experts in pediatrics, and other organizations that are familiar with children from a psycho-social perspective,” he stated. “We knew there was a risk to allowing schools to reopen and we would likely see a projected small number of cases coming from those schools.”
Lock said the council feels there is capacity in general across the province to be able to manage any cases that came up.
“There has been questions about what would be the effectiveness of opening the schools for two weeks, but most experts agreed it would be preferable to not opening,” he said. “That was the way it was left, and we’re still awaiting the Premier’s decision.”
