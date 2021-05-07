Brantford-Brant sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Article content

The number of COVID patients in Brantford General Hospital continues to fall.

According to the Brant Community Healthcare System website, eight COVID positive patients were receiving care on Friday, with six in critical care and two listed as other.

The Brant County Health Unit website lists 11 COVID patients in BGH but a spokesperson said the agency’s tally can sometimes lag behind the BCHS numbers.

At one point last month, BGH saw a record 28 COVID patients, with many from outside the area.

Despite the good news on hospitalizations, the new daily COVID case count continues to climb in Brantford-Brant. The health unit on Friday reported 40 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

So far this week, 121 new cases have been reported, which is on pace to surpass the 155 cases from last week. The record is 269 set for the week ended April 18.

Active cases also increased to 177, up from 163 on Thursday.

The health unit is reporting 752 variants of concern. Those numbers include 520 with the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 169 with the E484K mutation, 56 with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and seven with the P.1 lineage (Brazil).