Brantford-Brant sees decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases

There was a significant drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases last week in Brantford and Brant County.

For the week ended May 2, the Brant County Health Unit recorded 164 new positive cases. That is down from 245 cases for the week ended April 25 and a record 269 for the week ended April 18.

The number of active cases in the area now is 176. A week ago. there were more than 306.

On Monday, the health unit reported 18 positive COVID-19 results in the previous 24 hours.

Hospitalization numbers continue to remain high.

There are currently 22 COVID patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital with nine in critical care and 13 listed as other. Last Wednesday, there were a record 28 patients receiving care at BGH.

From information on the health unit website, it would appear 19 patients in hospital are local residents and the other three are from outside the area.

There have been 17 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit is reporting 689 variants of concern. Of those, 477 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 155 are the E484K mutation, 50 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and seven have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Since the pandemic began, 2,759 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,566 of those resulting in recovered cases.