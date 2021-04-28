





Article content Brantford and Brant County are seeing a decrease in active COVID-19 cases. The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported 243 active cases, down from 306 on Tuesday We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant sees decrease in active COVID-19 cases Back to video The news also was better Wednesday in terms of new COVID-19 cases, with the health unit reporting 19 positive results in the previous 24 hours, compared to 29 on Tuesday. For the week ended April 25, the area recorded 242 new cases, down from a record 269 for the week ended April 18. However, hospitalizations remain high. On Wednesday morning, a record 28 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Brantford General Hospital, up from 26 on Tuesday. Of the 28 currently being treated, 11 were in critical care and 17 were in acute medical inpatient care. From information on the health unit website, it would appear 16 patients in hospital are local residents and the other 12 are from outside the area. There have been 17 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Article content The health unit is reporting 588 variants of concern. Of those, 40 7are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 126 are the E484K mutation, 51 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began, 2,645 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,385 of those resulting in recovered cases. More good news came with regard to vaccinations. On Monday, 599 doses were administered but that number more than doubled on Tuesday with 1,376 doses administered. That brings the total number of doses administered to 48,830, with 4,457 people having completed their vaccination series. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. On Monday, the health unit expanded vaccine access to education workers. Eligible are all active full-time, permanent and long-term occasional (who are currently in a long-term assignment position) school-based staff. Administrative staff also are eligible. The health unit has also invited veterinarians and veterinary teams, as well as those working in electricity (including workers employed in system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage) to add their name in contact information to the BCHU’s website cancellation waitlist. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant. The province is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.

Article content An outbreak was declared at Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre on Tuesday with one child/student and one staff/provider testing positive. An outbreak at Brantford Transit that started on April 15 now includes 15 cases. Outbreaks at Just 4 Moms and Kids, Creative Minds Children Services and Corporate/Office No. 7 were declared over on Tuesday. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 27, one child and one staff/provider • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, three staff/providers • Grand Erie Education Centre – Main Building, April 22; Facility Services, April 20 • John Noble Home – (Brantford), April 24, two staff, fifth outbreak • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • BGH unit B7, April 21, three patients, one staff member, one deceased • Liv Communities (Paris), April 21, three staff members • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, 15 cases • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9-13, various dates, 15 cases • Food processing No. 4, April 16, six cases • Farm No. 5, April 26, one case Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.

Article content On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 28 active cases as of Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 490 confirmed cases, of which 452 are resolved. A total of 36 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 14 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 22 others yet to be determined. A total of 2,661 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 1,509 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the fourth straight day of less than 4,000 new cases. There were also 24 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,988, As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,281 people receiving care with 877 of those people in intensive care units and 571 people breathing on a ventilator. The province administered 116,173 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 4,907,203 people vaccinated and 365,166 who are fully vaccinated.

