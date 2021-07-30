Brantford-Brant seeing decline in new weekly COVID-19 cases
Brantford-Brant is on pace for a lower weekly COVID-19 case count from the 11 that were reported last week.
The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That brings this week’s total to five cases after four days of reporting.
For the week ended July 25, there were 11 cases.
Active cases remained at nine, the same as Thursday.
No COVID patient is hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,439 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,410 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,249 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 48 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.
There have been 197,142 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, meaning 921 doses were administered on Thursday. There are 93,746 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 75 per cent of area residents, aged 18 and older, have received at least one dose and 63 per cent have received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 74 per cent have at least one dose and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.
All persons in Ontario aged 12 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses this week. No appointments are necessary.
The following is the information for those clinics:
• Laurier University (1 Market St., Brantford): Friday, Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St., Paris): Friday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lynden Park Mall (across from Sport Chek): Friday, Saturday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
There are ongoing outbreaks at Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH – D-Wing (declared July 13, two residents, one staff member) and manufacturing/industrial No. 18 (declared July 27, four cases).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there are two active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 529 confirmed cases, of which 516 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 40 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 35 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 226 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the second straight day there were more than 200 new cases after three weeks of less than 200 cases.
There were 11 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,339.
There have now been 19,377,608 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 83,907 doses were administered on Thursday. In Ontario, 8,919,362 people are fully vaccinated.