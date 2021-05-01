Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported Saturday morning 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Since the onset of the pandemic 2,728 people have tested positive for the virus, with 2,507 of those resolved, while 17 have died.

Brantford-Brant reports 33 new cases in past 24 hours

At present there are 204 active cases in the region.

There are currently 18 residents of Brantford and Brant County hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, while the Brant Community Healthcare System website indicates they are caring for 22 patients, including 12 in critical care.

For variants of concern, another 20 people are listed as having the N501Y mutation (presumed Lineage B.1.1.7 (UK)) while seven more had the E484K mutation with Lineage not determined.

There have been 132 positive cases this week with one more day’s reporting remaining, a significant drop from 241 for the week ending April 25, and 269 the previous week.

The health unit reported that an additional 1,300 vaccinations were administered Friday, for a total of 52,512. Over the course of the vaccine rollout, 4,520 people have completed their two-dose series.