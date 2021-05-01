Brantford-Brant reports 33 new cases in past 24 hours
The Brant County Health Unit reported Saturday morning 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Since the onset of the pandemic 2,728 people have tested positive for the virus, with 2,507 of those resolved, while 17 have died.
At present there are 204 active cases in the region.
There are currently 18 residents of Brantford and Brant County hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, while the Brant Community Healthcare System website indicates they are caring for 22 patients, including 12 in critical care.
For variants of concern, another 20 people are listed as having the N501Y mutation (presumed Lineage B.1.1.7 (UK)) while seven more had the E484K mutation with Lineage not determined.
There have been 132 positive cases this week with one more day’s reporting remaining, a significant drop from 241 for the week ending April 25, and 269 the previous week.
The health unit reported that an additional 1,300 vaccinations were administered Friday, for a total of 52,512. Over the course of the vaccine rollout, 4,520 people have completed their two-dose series.
An outbreak was declared Saturday morning at the Farm Boy store on King George Road in Brantford where four staff tested positive.
The health unit said the individuals did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the business.
The workers are self-isolating for ten days, and any high-risk, close contacts to the infected individuals are also self-isolating.
The store remains open, and while the health unit said customers are considered low-risk for acquiring the virus, anyone who visited the store between April 18 to 23, and April 25 who is experiencing symptoms or concerned about possible exposure should contact the Brant Community Healthcare System for assessment and testing.
Outbreaks remain ongoing at:
– Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 27, one child and two staff
– St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, two staff
– John Noble Home (Brantford), April 24, five staff
– St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre (Brantford), March 27, six staff
– BGH unit C2, April 30, one patient, one visitor, and one staff
– BGH unit B7, April 21, four patients, three staff
– Liv Communities (Paris), April 21, four cases
– Brantford Transit, April 15, fifteen cases
– Farm No. 5, April 26, one case
– Manufacturing/Industrial No. 9, 11, 13, 14, various dates, 15 cases
– Food processing #4, April 16, nine cases
On Friday those aged 55 and older became eligible for vaccination, while people aged 50 to 54 can now put their names on the cancellation waitlist.
Also this week, vaccine access was expanded to education workers that include all active full-time, permanent and long-term occasional (currently in a long-term assignment position), and administrative school-based staff.
Across the province over the course of the pandemic, Public Health Ontario has logged 15,002 cases reported in schools, including 11,315 students, 2,515 staff and 1,172 individuals not identified.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford and the County of Brant.