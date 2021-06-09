





Article content For the first time since Feb. 11, the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported zero new daily COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Weekly case counts have been dropping since a record 269 recorded in the week ended April 18. For the week ended June 6, 69 new cases were recorded. Seven new cases have been recorded for the first two days of the current week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant records zero new daily COVID-19 cases Back to video Active cases also dropped to 51 on Wednesday from 71 on Tuesday. The Brant Community Health Care System on Wednesday said two COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with neither in critical care. The health unit reports four COVID patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,334 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, a decrease from one on Tuesday as the health unit removed one positive case from the overall count because it was a false positive. The total number of resolved cases is 3,263.

Article content There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,151 variants of concern. Of those, 766 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 252 are the E484K mutation, 64 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 69 the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Almost 2,500 doses of the vaccine were administered on Tuesday as there has now been 106,879 doses given, with 13,889 people having completed their series. There were 2,426 doses administered Tuesday. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 67 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose while another nine per cent have received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Monday at 8 a.m. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.

Article content Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Rosewood House, June 6, one resident • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, five residents, three staff members • St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident • Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 10 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 35 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 29 per cent competing their vaccination series.

Article content There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 411 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since Sept. 25. There were 33 deaths reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,920. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 571 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 466 are in intensive care units and 314 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There have now been 10,445,119 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,282,676 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 177,506 doses on Tuesday.

