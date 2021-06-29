Brantford-Brant records one new COVID-19 case

The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.

It was the second straight day there was one case reported.

For a second day in a row, active cases remain at 13.

Brant Community Health Care System said Tuesday that two COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with one in critical care. There were three COVID patients receiving care a day ago.

The health unit reports that three people are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of the reporting.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,367 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,214 variants of concern. Of those, 788 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 87 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 22 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 317 have some mutation detected.

There have been 146,266 doses of COVID vaccines administered by the health unit, an increase of 2,464 from Monday.

There are also 47,742 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series.

According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 72 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, with 32 per cent having received both doses.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.