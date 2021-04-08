Brantford-Brant records 40 new COVID-19 cases
After a dip a day earlier, the Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.
The health unit reported 21 new cases Wednesday, 40 on Tuesday and 35 on Monday.
Total active cases jumped to 182 people with COVID-19, up from 155 the day before.
Six people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Brantford General Hospital.
Brantford-Brant has topped 2,000 COVID-19 cases, with the total number of confirmed cases at 2,001 as of Thursday. Of those, 1,805 have been resolved.
Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 154 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of note, the health unit reported its first two cases of the Brazilian variant with the P.1. lineage.
The health unit website is reporting 119 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 27 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and six cases with only the E484K mutation.
Brantford-Brant hit the 30,000 mark in vaccinations on Wednesday. There are now 30,680 people who have received the vaccine in the area. Of those, 2,571 have completed their vaccination series.
Vaccine clinics for those aged 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier) are now fully booked. More appointments are expected to be made available in the next few days.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for more information.
Elementary schools reporting new cases include Agnes Hodge, Branlyn, Cedarland and Russell Reid in Brantford, Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant, Lakewood in Port Dover and Thompson Creek in Dunnville.
An outbreak was declared at Cedarland on Wednesday and Russell Reid on Tuesday.
Cedarland, Mount Pleasant and Lakewood have gone to virtual learning. The other schools remain open.
Secondary schools reporting new cases include Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Brantford Collegiate Institute in Brantford, Hagersville Secondary School in Hagersville and Caledonia’s McKinnon Park Secondary School.
An outbreak was declared at McKinnon Park on Tuesday. All secondary schools remain open.
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has reported new cases this week at Assumption College and Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School in Brantford and Simcoe’s St. Joseph’s School.
An outbreak was declared at Assumption on Tuesday. All Catholic schools remain open.
The following are reported outbreaks at childcare centres, schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved:
• Bellview YMCA Child Care Centre, April 1, one child, two staff members/providers;
• St. John’s College, March 29, three students;
• Holy Cross School, March 18, two students, two staff members;
• Russell Reid School, April 6, two students;
• Cedarland Public School, April 7, three staff members;
• Assumption College, April 6, three students;
• Brantwood Community Services, April 5, one staff member;
• Telfer Place Retirement Home (fourth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 30, one staff member;
• St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre (fifth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 27, three residents, three staff members;
• Farm No. 1 (does not serve the public directly), April 4, 16 cases;
• Farm No. 2 (does not serve the public directly), April 7, three cases;
• Corporate/office (does not serve public directly), March 29, two cases;
• Manufacturing/industrial (does not serve public directly), March 25, six cases.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were six active cases as of Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 443 confirmed cases, of which 428 are resolved. Four cases have been identified as a variant of concern although the lineage was not known.
A total of 2,119 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 293 of those people fully vaccinated.
There have been nine deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized.
The Grand Erie District School Board has reported numerous cases this week.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours.
The province also announced 19 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,494.
The province administered 108,563 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 2,834,784 people vaccinated with 326,360 fully vaccinated.