Man in his 40s becomes 26th local COVID-19 victim
The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported the area’s 26th death from COVID-19.
The health unit said the victim is a man is in his 40s with no known epidemiological link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread. He was hospitalized at the time of his death. No other information was released.
The man is the youngest Brantford-Brant resident to die of COVID-19, the health unit said.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, where 12 deaths are attributed to COVID-19, a man in his 40s died of the virus in January.
Also, on Friday, the health unit reported 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
There have been 40 cases over four days this week, which is almost on target to match last week’s case count of 69.
Active cases increased to 68 on Friday from 62.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that four COVID patients are in its care and, of those, one is in critical care.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,774 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,680 of those resulting in recovered cases.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 70.34 per cent of all cases (268) have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent of cases (59) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14.17 per cent of cases (54) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,501 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 193 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 427 have some mutation detected.
There have been 218,332 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 109,753 first doses, 107,798 second doses and 781 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday at the Brant Sports Complex, 944 Powerline Rd., Paris from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about the local vaccine rollout and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
There is currently an outbreak at the Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6) that was declared on Aug. 25. It involves one patient and one staff member.
There is also an outbreak at a local farm where two people are affected. That workplace does not serve the public directly.
And there has been a confirmed case of the virus in the “toddler room” at the Boys and Girls Club facility in Brantford. That room has been closed.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
At local schools, there have been several cases this week. Affected are St. John’s College, Bellview School, James Hillier School, Madonna Della Libera, Branlyn Community School, Russell Reid Elementary School and King George School (two cases) in Brantford and Mount Pleasant School in Mount Pleasant.
On Six Nations, there were 40 active cases as of Thursday. There are four people from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 628 confirmed cases, of which 576 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 54 per cent competing their vaccination series.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 795 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 582 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,637 after there were five more deaths reported from Thursday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,318465 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,256,563 people completing their vaccine series. That translates to 84.84 per cent of all residents aged 12 and older who have received one dose and 78.67 per cent who have received two doses.