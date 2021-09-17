The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported the area’s 26th death from COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The health unit said the victim is a man is in his 40s with no known epidemiological link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread. He was hospitalized at the time of his death. No other information was released.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man in his 40s becomes 26th local COVID-19 victim Back to video

The man is the youngest Brantford-Brant resident to die of COVID-19, the health unit said.

On Six Nations of the Grand River, where 12 deaths are attributed to COVID-19, a man in his 40s died of the virus in January.

Also, on Friday, the health unit reported 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

There have been 40 cases over four days this week, which is almost on target to match last week’s case count of 69.

Active cases increased to 68 on Friday from 62.

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that four COVID patients are in its care and, of those, one is in critical care.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,774 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,680 of those resulting in recovered cases.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 70.34 per cent of all cases (268) have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent of cases (59) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14.17 per cent of cases (54) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,501 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 193 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 427 have some mutation detected.