Article content

Locations in Brantford and Brant County were part of an OPP investigation Tuesday that also included Ancaster, London and Barrie.

Brantford police cruisers were parked Tuesday at Clouds Vape Shop at 224 King George Rd. and CBD Shop at 145 Charing Cross St.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford, Brant part of 'significant enforcement action' by police Back to video

Police would not confirmed that the shops are part of the investigation but notes from the OPP posted on the doors of both shops said they are closed under the Cannabis Control Act by the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team.

An unconfirmed report identified a farm in Scotland as part of the investigation.

Brantford police and the OPP said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.

“We can confirm that significant enforcement action has taken place on March 9 in Southwestern Ontario,” city police said in a statement.

“We want to assure residents in all affected locations that appropriate safety measures have been taken. There is no threat to public safety.”