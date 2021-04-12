Article content

With 33 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brant County Health Unit in the last 24 hours, the region has reached a record-breaking weekly case count.

There were 198 confirmed cases reported by the health unit for the week ending Sunday, surpassing the previous high of 167 cases for the week ending Jan. 10. Fifty new cases were reported over the weekend.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant has record-breaking week for COVID-19 cases Back to video

There are 184 active cases of the virus in Brantford and the County of Brant.

Ten people with the virus were being treated at Brantford General Hospital on Monday. Three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Brantford-Brant has now had 2,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared more than a year ago. Of those, 1,900 have been resolved.

Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

As of Monday, 207 variants of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 165 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 30 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation, 10 cases with only the E484K mutation and two cases of the P.1 (Brazil) lineage.