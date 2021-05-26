





Share this Story: Brantford-Brant COVID-19 vaccine total tops 82,000

Brantford-Brant COVID-19 vaccine total tops 82,000 Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS

Article content The Brant County Health Unit has administered more than 82,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That means that about 60 per cent of the population of Brantford and Brant County has received at least one dose. There are 6,305 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant COVID-19 vaccine total tops 82,000 Back to video The health unit on Wednesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That is up from the seven reported on Tuesday. Active cases dropped Wednesday to 92 from108 on Tuesday. As for hospitalizations, the Brant Community Health Care System reported four COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Three of those patients are in critical care. The health unit reported seven COVID patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,191 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,079 of those resulting in recovered cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,019 variants of concern. Of those, 667 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 234 are the E484K mutation, 63 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 55 have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province announced last week that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and 19 are now able to book their second doses. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County. A new outbreak was declared Tuesday at St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre where one resident has tested positive. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident

Community Living Brant Facility No. 3, May 22, one resident, one staff member

Wendy’s (78 Icomm Dr.), May 20, three cases

Food processing No. 5, May 17, five cases

Manufacturing/Industrial No. 15 (May 12, four cases)

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there was one active case as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 514 are resolved. A total of 60 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 39 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 30 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with nine per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,095 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the second straight day there were less than 1,100 cases. There were 23 deaths reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,678 As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,073 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 672 are in intensive care units and 469 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 135,308 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 8,386,950 people vaccinated and 569,317 who are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford