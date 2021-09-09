The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Despite the new cases, active cases remained at 60, the same number as Wednesday.

Brantford-Brant adds eight new COVID-19 cases

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that eight COVID patients are in its care and, of those, four are in critical care.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,603 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 69 per cent of all cases (207) have been among unvaccinated people, 17 per cent of cases (51) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14 per cent of cases (42) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,440 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 150 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 409 have some mutation detected.

There have been 215,435 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 108,404 first doses, 106,294 second doses and 737 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 78 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 72 per cent having received both doses.

The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday. There are also clinics at the Lynden Park Mall, by the food court entrance, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Laurier University (1 Market St., Brantford) on Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.