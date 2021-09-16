Brantford-Brant adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
Article content
There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Brant County Health Unit over the past 24 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
Through three days of reporting this week, there have been 28 cases, which is on pace to be slightly below the 69 cases reported for the week ended Sept. 12.
Brantford-Brant adds 10 new COVID-19 cases Back to video
Active cases increased slightly from 62 to 64.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that four patients are in its care, down from six on Wednesday. Of those four people, one is in critical care.
The BCHU reports five patients in care with the difference due to the timing of reporting.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,673 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 70.34 per cent of all cases (268) have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent of cases (59) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14.17 per cent of cases (54) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,493 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 193 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 419 have some mutation detected.
There have been 217,874 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 109,585 first doses, 107,517 second doses and 772 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
Advertisement
Article content
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics Thursday and Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at the Brant Sports Complex, 944 Powerline Rd., Paris from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
There is currently an outbreak at the Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6) that was declared on Aug. 25. It involves one patient and one staff member.
There is also an outbreak at a local farm where two people are affected. That workplace does not serve the public directly.
And there has been a confirmed case of the virus in the ‘toddler room’ at the Boys and Girls Club facility. That room has been closed.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
At local schools, there have been several cases this week. Schools that have been affected are St. John’s College, Bellview School, James Hillier School, Mt. Pleasant School, Madonna Della Libera and Branlyn Community School.
Advertisement
Article content
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 40 active cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of six from the beginning of the week.
There are four people from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 628 confirmed cases, of which 576 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 54 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 12 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 864 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 655 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
Ontario labs processed more than 34,000 tests over the past 24 hours, the most since early June. The positivity rate is 2.4 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent last week.
There are 191 patients receiving ICU treatment in Ontario hospitals and of those 178 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,632 after there were three more deaths reported from Wednesday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,283,180 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,236,143 people completing their vaccine series.