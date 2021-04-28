Brantford appoints new city solicitor
Brantford has a new city solicitor and director of legal and real estate services.
Kimberly Jolie, who began her career with the City of Brantford in 2011 as legal counsel, will take over the city solicitor role from Heidi de Vries.
Prior to working for the city, Jolie was a litigator in the private sector where her practice included insurance defence work for municipalities.
Jolie`s work with the city includes providing legal services to all departments and commissions and representing the municipality at various courts and tribunals. Most recently, she has been involved in amending the city`s indemnification policy to address concerns arising from social media and modern means of communicating, and has spent the past year helping the city navigate rapidly evolving COVID-19 regulations.
Jolie has a degree in law degree from London’s Western University and was called to the bar in 2003.
“Kim`s commitment to the effective and efficient management of the city`s various legal needs, as well as her genuine care of the people she works with will serve her well in her new role,“ said de Vries. “We are fortunate to have such an accomplished and dedicated individual to manage this important portfolio.“
De Vries has taken on the newly created role of people, legislative services and planning under a reorganization of the city`s commissions, implemented earlier this year.
Under the new three-commission structure, de Vries is general manager of human resources, planning, information technology, clerks and licensing, legal and real estate, and building.