Brantford appoints new city solicitor

Brantford has a new city solicitor and director of legal and real estate services.

Kimberly Jolie, who began her career with the City of Brantford in 2011 as legal counsel, will take over the city solicitor role from Heidi de Vries.

Prior to working for the city, Jolie was a litigator in the private sector where her practice included insurance defence work for municipalities.

Jolie`s work with the city includes providing legal services to all departments and commissions and representing the municipality at various courts and tribunals. Most recently, she has been involved in amending the city`s indemnification policy to address concerns arising from social media and modern means of communicating, and has spent the past year helping the city navigate rapidly evolving COVID-19 regulations.

Jolie has a degree in law degree from London’s Western University and was called to the bar in 2003.