Brant, Six Nations see small increase in COVID-19

Susan Gamble
Feb 05, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  2 minute read
COVID testing
COVID testing jpg, PG

Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported by the Brant County Health Unit Friday morning, bringing the number of known active cases in the community to 40.

On nearby Six Nations, the virus was confirmed in the long-term care home, Iroquois Lodge, for the first time since the pandemic began.

Six Nations currently has 22 active cases.

It brings the total numbers to 1,371 in Brantford and Brant plus 168 on Six Nations since last March.

In Brantford, an additional staffer at the Stedman Hospice has tested positive. There are currently eight staff members and one patient at the hospice affected.

Other outbreaks remain stable, including a manufacturing facility where three people have tested positive and a construction site which has five cases confirmed.

Six Nations remains on high alert due to the known impact of the virus on Indigenous communities. Three new cases were added Friday morning.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

On Thursday, Six Nations paramedics retested all residents and staff at the Iroquois Lodge and residents were to be temporarily isolated in their rooms until the results of the tests were known.

The lodge has been doing continuous weekly surveillance testing on all staff, caregivers and contractors at the facility and it was that measure that quickly found the positive cases.

Lori Davis Hill, director of Health Services, said she is thankful for the ongoing testing.
“Both individuals were reported asymptomatic at the time of testing which is a stark reminder to the community that testing is an important tool for containing further spread.

“We acted quickly to protect the residents and the team working at the lodge.”

Six Nations has seen a spike of 21 cases in the last five days, noting some of them seem to have come from midwinter ceremonies that were held Jan. 15-26. The health leaders have also expressed concerns about Six Nations members who are crossing the border to the U.S. and not isolating upon their return.

Ohsweken Public Health has asked anyone who was at midwinter ceremonies, or has socialized with people who were at the ceremonies, to get tested for COVID-19 and stresses the need to follow all health guidelines, including staying home wherever possible, practising social distancing and masking, frequent hand washing and avoiding large gatherings.

Ontario reported 1,670 new cases on Friday and 45 new deaths.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble