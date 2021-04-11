Brant poised to break record for weekly COVID-19 cases

Article content

Brant is poised to break its record for most number of confirmed weekly COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

With one day left to report, the Brant County Health Unit had recorded, as of Sunday, 166 cases of the virus. That is one case shy of the previous record of 167 for the week ending Jan. 10.

Twenty-one cases were reported on Sunday and 29 cases on Saturday.

That brings the number of active cases in the community to 180.

Eight people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Brantford General Hospital.

Brantford-Brant has now had 2,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,872 have been resolved.

Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 194 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community.

The health unit website is reporting 154 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 30 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation, eight cases with only the E484K mutation and two cases of the P.1 (Brazil) lineage.