Brant OPP nab speeder
Article content
A 29-year-old London, Ont., driver has been charged with driving while under suspension and speeding up to 49 km-h over the posted limit.
Advertisement
Article content
Brant OPP say an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 403 at about 12:30 a.m. on July 24 stopped a vehicle travelling in excess of the 100 km-h limit. The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Brant OPP nab speeder Back to video
Careless driver
A 23-year-old driver from Windsor, Ont., has been charged with careless driving after Brant OPP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 just after 6:30 p.m. on July 23. Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Suspended licence
A 20-year-old driver from Teeterville in Norfolk County has been charged with driving while under suspension. Police stopped the vehicle on Grand River Street South in Paris at about 9 p.m. on July 23 and determined the driver’s licence was under suspension.