Brant OPP investigate thefts in Burford and Princeton area

Brian Thompson
Apr 16, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP Flash - Colour

Police briefs

County of Brant OPP are investigating after a boat, utility trailer and construction equipment were stolen from a Woodbury Lane construction yard, located northwest of the County Road 25 (Princeton) interchange with Highway 403 in Brant County.

Police say the items were taken between April 9 and 12.

Items reported stolen include a 14-foot Pelican fiberglass boat, three Honda generators, 200 feet of welding cable, two construction tampers, and a variety of hand tools. The single-axle landscape trailer is about 14 feet in length, and black in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.helpsolvecrime.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

LCBO theft

County of Brant OPP are asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation at the LCBO store in Burford on Monday afternoon.

The suspect entered the liquor store on Park Avenue at about 2:30 p.m., and stole a quantity of alcohol.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers