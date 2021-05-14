Article content

For the second time in two months, Brant County OPP has a new interim detachment commander.

Insp. Shawn Nash was introduced to the Brant County Police Services Board at a special meeting of the board held recently to discuss a governance-related issue. He replaces Insp. Lisa Darling, who served as interim commander for the detachment in April.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant OPP has new interim detachment commander Back to video

Darling, the detachment commander for Peterborough OPP, was brought in to replace Insp. Lisa Anderson, who is on leave. No information regarding the reasons why Anderson is on leave have been provided.

Derek Rogers, media relations coordinator for OPP west region headquarters, confirmed that Anderson is on leave. But as it’s a personal matter, the OPP would not discuss the details for privacy reasons.

A spokesperson for the county would only say that Anderson is on leave and no other information is available.

Anderson became detachment commander in Brant in September 2018.