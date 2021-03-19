





Article content Brant is moving on Monday into the more restrictive Red-Control zone of the province’s COVID-19 framework. The province announced the change late Friday afternoon. Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said earlier this week she expected the area to be moved from the Orange-Restrict zone to the red zone because of rising key indicators. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant moving to COVID-19 red zone Back to video “Our weekly case count, weekly incidence and reproductive rates and our percent positivity rate have all risen to levels well above where they have typically sat over the past seven weeks or so,” Urbantke said on Wednesday. “All of these things together are definitely concerning, especially as we are seeing more contagious variants of concern constitute nearly 50 per cent of cases provincially.” Also moving from orange to red is Chatham-Kent Public Health and Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. To support the province’s economic recovery, the government is adjusting dining capacity limits at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, for regions in the Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict levels of the framework, effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Article content For regions in the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control levels, capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted and based on a standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules. The total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons in Red-Control and 100 patrons in Orange-Restrict. In addition, while indoor dining continues to be prohibited for areas in the Grey-Lockdown level of the framework, outdoor dining would be permitted for regions in Grey-Lockdown, subject to physical distancing rules and a number of other public health and workplace safety measures. For more information on the regulations involving red zones, visit https://tinyurl.com/2rm3s3ne. The Brant County Health Unit reported on Friday four new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total for this week to 39. There are now 81 active cases in Brantford and Brant. Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,563 have been resolved. Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Currently, two COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital. As of Friday, 31 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case has not been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.

Article content To date, 18,696 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,566 people having received second doses. While the Grand Erie District School Board is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, there are a number of new cases reported at Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board schools. Grand Erie’s Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford is closed after an outbreak was declared on Tuesday. Online learning at Ryerson, which has had several cases in the past week, will continue until March 31. An outbreak was declared at Walter Gretzky Elementary School in Brantford after three cases were reported in less than a week. The school remains open. here was also a positive case reported at Brantford’s North Park Collegiate on Monday. At the Catholic board, an outbreak was declared on Thursday at Holy Cross School in Brantford where cases have been identified in two students and two staff members. The school remains open. One case each was also reported on Thursday at Our Lady of Providence in Brantford and at St. John’s College. The Catholic board also reported new cases this week at Brantford elementary schools St. Basil (Monday), St. Gabriel (Monday) and St. Pius (March 13). Last week an outbreak was declared at St. Theresa, a Brantford elementary school, where two students and one staff member tested positive. The school remains open. There are also two cases – one elementary and one secondary – at W. Ross Macdonald School.

Article content The health unit said an outbreak was declared Wednesday at CSN Collision Centre at 85 Lynden Rd. in Brantford after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment. The business remains open. A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace. St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, a Brantford long-term care facility, had an outbreak declared March 6 after two staff members tested positive and an outbreak was declared March 1 at a local food processing plant that is now reporting eight cases. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared at long-term and retirement homes, as well as congregate settings, whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member. On Six Nations of the Grand River, public health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The number of active cases in the community also dropped to 22 from 27 with one person hospitalized for the virus, Ohsweken Public Health reported on Friday. Public health officials say 156 people are in self-isolation. There have been 434 total cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations since the start of the pandemic with 404 of those resolved. Eight people have died of COVID-19 on Six Nations. Meanwhile, 2,562 people have registered for the vaccine and 851 have received their first dose. A total of 128 people have completed their vaccination series, public health reported Friday. Public Health Ontario reported on Friday 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 192 more than on Thursday. With 10 more deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,212. A total of 1,420,599 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday with 294,749 Ontarians fully vaccinated.

